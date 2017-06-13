A British university chaplain on Thursday will make the case for the existence of God, at the University College of the Cayman Islands campus.

Alistair Donald of Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University comes as part of UCCI’s distinguished lecture series. His presentation, “The Case for God – An Examination of the Arguments for the Existence of a Deity,” begins at Sir Vassel Johnson Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, and will be free and open to the public.

UCCI’s acting dean of academic affairs, Livingston Smith, said the talk will tackle one of the most debated questions in human history.

“There are few questions as important, and that have engaged the human mind – Christian and non-Christian alike – as that of the existence of a deity,” Mr. Smith said.

“Such a theological discussion is timely and appropriate and I hope that the Cayman population will come out in their numbers to be part of this intellectual discourse and interrogation of a deity’s existence.”