Academy Sports Club’s Under-13A team won the Cayman Islands Football Association U-13 FA Cup championship after defeating Sunset Football Club 4-0 on Saturday, June 10.

“It was a very entertaining match with some very good football being played by both the Academy and Sunset youth players,” Academy U-13/U-15 coach Paul Byles said in a press release.

“The score line does not tell the full story because the Sunset players made the match very challenging,” he said.

Academy’s Jacobbi Tugman opened the scoring within 10 minutes of kick-off and forward Matthew Lloyd–Hickey added a second goal before halftime.

In the second half, Jacobbi scored a second goal followed by a great team effort which led to the fourth goal by Academy’s midfielder Manny Duran.

More championships

Academy’s U-13 team also won the U-13 league after going undefeated for the season. In addition, the club’s U-15 team won the CIFA U-15 FA Cup, the U-11 girls team won the girls U-11 league, the U-17s were FA cup runners-up and the boys U-11 team were FA cup semifinalists.

The club’s Premier league team will play Bodden Town in the CIFA Men’s FA Cup final on Sunday, June 17.

“Our regular club season for most youth teams has now officially ended, but we are now focused on preparing the teams for our annual summer trip to the USA Cup in Minnesota in July,” Byles said.

USA Cup

This year the club will make history by taking six teams to the USA Cup, the press release states. The club is taking U-10, U-12, U-13, U-15, U-17 teams and a girls U-12 team this year.

“It takes a huge effort to send so many players to an international tournament and we wish to thank everyone in the local community that helped by buying raffle tickets, donating and helping these kids,” Byles said.

Head coach Virgil Seymour said, “We are a voluntary organization and it takes a lot of work by many individuals to make the program successful, not just as a football club, but as a community program for our youth where they learn to appreciate our values on education, discipline and learn many off the field life skills.”

Byles also thanked all the Academy coaches for another great season.

“We of course have to extend a thank you to all of our incredible coaching staff. Thanks to Greg Brooks (U-11), Finigan Bryan and Jonah Ebanks (U-11), Nonso Dike (Girls U-11), Logan Seymour (U13B), Virgil Seymour (U-17), Glen Whewell and Jack Brazil (Men’s Team),” he said.