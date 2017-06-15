In the June 7, 1967, edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “North Side News” by Nettie McCoy included:

“Arriving on Wednesday 31st was Capt. Harris McCoy Jr. for his vacation. The m/v Iguana Term, of which he was captain, arrived in G.T. to bring a supply of Oil for Esso.

“Leaving on Wednesday was Mrs. Mary Miller and little daughter Susan for Miami, where she was met by husband Capt. Ned Miller. After spending a few days with him, she will spend some time with her brothers and their families before returning home.

“On the same plane also was Miss Millicent Ebanks who has gone back to Hawthorne, California, where her father works and she will also work.

“​Mr. Weddie Conolly left on Thursday for Tampa where he will join his ship.

“Mrs. Norma Ebanks, and her son Franklin left on Monday 5th for Canada, where they will spend a few months with her brother and sister.”