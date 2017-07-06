Six days after a power outage left a quarter of Caribbean Utilities Company’s customers without electricity and left the international film festival CayFilm in the dark, CUC sent out a statement explaining the three-hour service disruption along Seven Mile Beach and in West Bay.

“This interruption to service was caused by a transmission power line that tripped-off on overload protection while the second transmission power line to West Bay was out of service, and a failure of the battery system within the Hydesville Substation,” CUC said in a statement Thursday.

“This resulted in customers being without power in West Bay and areas of Seven Mile Beach north of The Ritz-Carlton Resort.”

The outage from 5:59 p.m. to 8:41 p.m. Friday affected 7,000 of CUC’s 28,000 customers.

The company said workers were dispatched to the Hydesville Station within minutes of the disruption to assess and repair damage. Upgrades are now being made to the protection and battery systems, CUC said.