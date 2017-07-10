Two new deputy heads have been appointed at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

Suzanne Sadlier is the new deputy head of the Insurance Supervision Division and Judiann Myles has been appointed deputy head of the Compliance Division, an announcement from CIMA states.

Mrs. Sadlier had been a reinsurance specialist since joining CIMA in April 2015.

“Mrs. Sadlier brings over 10 years of knowledge and experience, having worked in Ireland in a variety of positions within areas such as claims, underwriting and regulation,” the statement from CIMA noted.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in international insurance from the University of Limerick, Ireland, and is a Chartered Insurer, awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute, U.K., in 2013. She is also an AIR Certified Catastrophe Modeler, awarded by the AIR Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, in 2014, and serves as a member of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors Reinsurance Task Force on behalf of the Authority.

Mrs. Myles’s appointment follows a three-year tenure as deputy head of CIMA’s Policy and Development Division “where she gained extensive policy knowledge to add to her regulatory and supervisory experience,” the statement noted.

Mrs. Myles began her regulatory career in the Investments Supervision Division in 1999, and has held various positions since then.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration (international finance) and a master’s in business administration from the International College of the Cayman Islands. She earned the certified anti-money laundering specialist (CAMS) designation in 2006, has been an associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners since 2014, and also earned the Claritas Investment Program Certificate from the CFA Institute in 2015.

She was also trained as a Mutual Evaluation Assessor by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in 2016.

CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland said in the statement, “With a combined proven track record for successfully leading large-scale initiatives, experience in strategic planning and technical operations within financial regulation, each of the aforementioned appointments certainly add value to CIMA’s management team, and its overall structure.”