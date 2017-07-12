Four guns, more than $50,000 in cash and “multiple pounds” of ganja added up to no bail for Chadwick Cameron Ebanks when he appeared in Summary Court on Monday.

Crown counsel Neil Kumar told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that police arrested Ebanks, 40, on July 6 as part of an ongoing investigation.

The officers executed a search warrant at Ebanks’s West Bay residence, a three-bedroom house. Ebanks reportedly told them he was the only person living there and there was only one key.

Mr. Kumar said only one of the bedrooms appeared inhabited. In it, two air pistols were found under a pillow.

In another room, referred to as Bedroom 3, officers found five large parcels of vegetable matter resembling ganja, scales and a knife. Thirteen jars of vegetable matter were found in a front living area.

A suitcase with U.S. and Cayman cash, totaling more than $50,000, was discovered between two mattresses in another room.

A black Ruger semiautomatic revolver and four live rounds were also discovered during the search, along with a .38 revolver with a live round inside.

In his application for bail, defense attorney Jonathon Hughes agreed that the evidence was strong regarding the air pistols, but he questioned whether they were lethal-barreled, which is part of the definition of a firearm.

He suggested that evidence regarding the other items was much weaker. The house was historically occupied by another individual, he advised.

The magistrate said that the combination of cash, firearms and drugs added up to serious offending that was so far beyond the norms of society that any bail conditions would be just words.

Mr. Hughes said his client had admitted knowing the ganja was there and did not take steps to get rid of it. The ganja was in a soaked suitcase recovered from the sea and was spoiled, he said.

The attorney said Ebanks should be granted bail because he was a responsible member of society who had held his present job for a number of years. His assets and his family were in Cayman and he did not have property elsewhere.

The magistrate disagreed. He said Ebanks’s knowledge of items in the house did not go along with being a responsible citizen.

The defendant was remanded in custody until July 18 and advised of his right to appeal to the Grand Court.

Later the same day, when dealing with bail for an American citizen charged with firearm offenses, the magistrate referred to Ebanks’s case. He said the American, David Dean Meadors, did have a firearms license in Florida, although it was not valid here, and no other crimes were alleged. In contrast, the charges against Ebanks included not only four unlicensed four guns plus ammunition, but also drugs and possession of criminal property – referring to the cash.