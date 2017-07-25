Florida authorities release Bush arrest report

A Florida casino waitress told Seminole Police during an interview that she wanted to press charges against Cayman Islands Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush because Mr. Bush “touched [her] body against her will,” records obtained by the Cayman Compass reveal.

The Broward County Court Clerk’s office has released a probable cause affidavit filed by the police officer who arrested Mr. Bush on July 17 at the casino in Coconut Creek.

The legal document serves as the initial report of what occurred and explains why the officer arrested Mr. Bush.

Mr. Bush, 62, told the Cayman Compass last week that he was “wrongfully arrested” by Seminole Police at the South Florida casino and that he expected to be exonerated once all the facts were known.

According to the affidavit, the arresting officer was contacted by Coconut Creek casino security late Monday, July 17, concerning “an incident that occurred between a casino waitress and a guest.”

The officer reported: “I made contact with H/F [police abbreviation for Hispanic female – the woman’s name is redacted from the report] who advised that William Bush … touched her lower back and buttocks while she was attempting to take his order.

“[The waitress] completed a sworn statement stating she desires to press charges against William. Casino surveillance video also shows William touching [the waitress’s] lower back with his right arm.

“William was placed under arrest at 11:02 p.m. due to the fact that William intentionally touched [the waitress’s] body against her will,” the probable cause affidavit concluded.

Both Mr. Bush and his Florida attorney Keith Seltzer have argued publicly that Mr. Bush was mistakenly arrested by Seminole Police. Mr. Seltzer has emphasized that to date, Mr. Bush has not been formally charged in Broward County with any offenses, nor has he appeared before any court of law.

Mr. Bush returned to Cayman last week after posting US$1,000 bond following the arrest.

The state attorneys office has up to 21 days after the arrest to decide whether to bring charges and pursue a case of misdemeanor battery.

In Florida, misdemeanor battery is defined under the state’s criminal code: “The offense of battery occurs when a person, 1) Actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or, 2) Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.” Upon conviction, the charge carries a maximum one-year jail sentence or a US$1,000 fine.