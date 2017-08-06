Jamaican nationals in Cayman proudly waved their country’s colors of gold, black and green over the weekend in celebration of 55 years of independence.

The Cayman Islands, formerly an outpost of British colonial Jamaica before Jamaican independence in 1962, has long-standing ties with the Caribbean Island nation.

Accordingly, over the weekend, local officials launched the Jamaica Diaspora Cayman Association to mark the anniversary. The group will provide a support network for the more than 16,000 Jamaicans and Jamaican-Caymanians who now call the three-island chain home, said Elaine Harris of the Jamaican consulate.

“We want to engage with persons so they don’t feel as if they are isolated or unwelcome,” Ms. Harris said. “It’s all about engagement, celebrating our diversity and inclusivity.”

At Luca restaurant on West Bay Road on Friday evening, the Jamaican Consulate hosted a cocktail reception ahead of the official unveiling of the Jamaica Diaspora Cayman Association.

The event, sponsored by JN Cayman, featured guest speaker Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of the Jamaica National Group. Mr. Jarrett, who is chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Foundation, provided an overview of the contributions of the Jamaica diaspora and the opportunities that exist between Cayman and Jamaica.

In downtown George Town on Friday, many of Cayman’s Jamaican population attended a street market and party on Cardinall Avenue, where he Jamaican national colors were strongly in evidence.

