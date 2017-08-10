George Town resident Shovanda Watson appeared in Summary Court on Thursday to face charges that she stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife on Tuesday.

According to Crown Counsel Greg Walcolm, Ms. Watson, 35, could not find her shoes and cellphone that day, and became involved in a dispute with her boyfriend.

The dispute turned physical, and she tried to stab the man with a pair of scissors, Mr. Walcolm said.

The man physically restrained Ms. Watson, but she went into the kitchen, retrieved a knife, and attacked him, he said.

The Crown did not describe the injuries sustained by the alleged victim, who had lived with the defendant for about three months, but a police press release on the matter states that police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence, and that the man had been stabbed “several” times with the kitchen knife.

Ms. Watson was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding.

Applying for bail for his client, defense attorney Jonathan Hughes said that the incident came about after a “sustained campaign of domestic violence in the past” on the part of Ms. Watson’s boyfriend.

The defendant was granted bail with one surety for $950, with an 8 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew and a requirement to report to the Cayman Islands Police Station every Monday.

She was also barred from contacting the alleged victim in any form.

Her next appearance in court is Aug. 29.