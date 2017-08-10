It seems that Regal Camana Bay, in partnership with Culture at the Cinema, is continuing its religious theme into August. In July, the National Theatre Live’s production of “Salomé” was screened here, and on Aug. 19, “Saint Joan” starring Gemma Arterton in the lead role, is presented for one night only.

George Bernard Shaw’s interpretation of the well-known story premiered in 1923, three years after Joan of Arc’s canonization by the Roman Catholic Church. The play dramatizes what is known of her life based on the substantial records of her trial. Shaw studied the transcripts and decided that the concerned people acted in good faith according to their beliefs. He wrote in his preface to the play:

“There are no villains in the piece. Crime, like disease, is not interesting: it is something to be done away with by general consent, and that is all [there is] about it. It is what men do at their best, with good intentions, and what normal men and women find that they must and will do in spite of their intentions, that really concern us.”

From the torment of the Hundred Years’ War, the charismatic Joan of Arc carved a victory that defined France. This classic play depicts a woman with all the instinct, zeal and transforming power of a revolutionary. It follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France. As one of the first Protestants and nationalists, she threatens the very fabric of the feudal society and the Catholic Church across Europe.

Josie Rourke (“Coriolanus,” “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”) directs Gemma Arterton (“Gemma Bovery,” “Nell Gwynn,” “Made in Dagenham”) as Joan of Arc in this electrifying production.

Gemma Arterton

While studying at RADA, she landed her first professional role in “Capturing Mary” (2007), directed by Stephen Poliakoff and starring Maggie Smith. Gemma graduated from RADA in 2007 and won her first film role in “St. Trinian’s” (2007). Her breakthrough role came in 2008, when she appeared in the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” (2008). In 2009, she was the winner of Empire’s Best Newcomer Award.

Reviews

“Highly recommended” – The Independent

“Arterton knocks it out of the Arc as Saint Joan” – Metro

“Gemma Arterton is electrifying” – Time Out

‘Saint Joan’ shows at the Regal Camana Bay on Aug. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m. and screening begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 years and older will be admitted. For more information, see www.bigscreen.ky.