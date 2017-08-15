Cruise ship tourist dies after swim

A 70-year-old American woman died Monday after getting into difficulties while on a snorkel trip, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police were initially notified of the incident by 911 and were told that the victim was being brought in to dock at the Yacht Club in West Bay from where she had been swimming in the Coral Gardens area.

The victim, a cruise ship passenger, was pulled from the water around 11 a.m. during the snorkel trip after she got into trouble.

She was given CPR and oxygen on board the craft, but was never able to be revived. Paramedics brought the woman to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.