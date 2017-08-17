Cayman Islands residents will get their first look at the new national unity government’s long-term plans next week as the Legislative Assembly resumes meeting.

The government plans to produce its strategic policy statement for the 2018/19 budget on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart will go over the general budget outline and Premier Alden McLaughlin will give a broad overview of government’s legislative priorities. Following the policy statement, the assembly will continue with its first meeting of the new term.

The 2018/19 budget review is not expected to take place until October.