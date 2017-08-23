Brian-Emanuel Walters, the 2017 Zak Quappe Flight School scholarship recipient, has passed his Private Pilot’s License at Wayman Aviation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brian, 18, a graduate of Clifton Hunter High School, will begin his undergraduate studies in aerospace engineering this month at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. A private license was required for him to begin in studies there.

He has been interested in flying from an early age and attended many flight camps at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.

Brian said he is very grateful for the opportunity the Zak Quappe Flight School gave him.

He said, “My favorite flight experience during the training was the cross-country night flight. It is amazing to pilot an aircraft, flying to and exploring other areas of Florida with an incredible view of city lights in the air. I will never forget my training experience.”

The scholarship was set up by family and friends of the late Zak Quappe, a commercial pilot and flight instructor who had a passion for flying from an early age.

The committee relies on donations from the community and through various fundraising events to continue awarding annual scholarships.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ZQFScayman/ or contact [email protected] or [email protected]