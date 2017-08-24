Vandals hit Brac artwork again; ‘went at it with a sledgehammer’

In a second vandalism attack in as many weeks, controversial sculptures by Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes were found further damaged this week on the sculptor’s Southside Road property.

Mr. Kynes said the sculptures “LGBT” and “Eva in Eve” appear to have been smashed with sledgehammers to remove the sculptures’ faces. The same sculptures, which he estimates weigh around 3,000 pounds apiece, were found broken and cracked against the rocks on Aug. 11.

“They destroyed them. They went at it with a sledgehammer. They totally took the face out of LGBT,” Mr. Kynes said.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service denounced the vandalism against Mr. Kynes’s work for the first time since the Aug. 11 incident.

“For people in the community to express their dissatisfaction this way is wrong, and these incidents are being fully investigated,” said Inspector Andre Tahal, area commander for the Sister Islands.

“I am asking Brackers not to take matters into their own hands. To do so compromises the peaceful atmosphere of our island.” RCIPS said the statues were damaged more severely than during the last attack and appeared to have been damaged with a blunt instrument.

The works have been at the center of public debate for weeks for their depictions of lesbian and religious iconography. Mr. Kynes was arrested July 18 for alleged “obscene publications” for the installations, displayed in public view on his private property,

Mr. Kynes has not been charged and remains on bail until Sept. 6.

The artist, who is in the United States, was informed of the damages by a friend, who sent pictures displaying broken fragment of art splayed across the ground. Mr. Kynes filed a police report from the U.S. by phone.