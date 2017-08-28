A man charged with the burglary of a George Town warehouse last week appeared in Summary Court on Monday, facing additional charges of handling stolen goods and damage to property.

Dave Rockett Jr., 29, denied the burglary, defense attorney Jonathon Hughes told Magistrate Philippa McFarlane. He was admitting handling stolen goods, some of the items being sodas found in his fridge.

Crown counsel Alliyah McCarthy said police responded to a report of the burglary last Wednesday morning. The premises had been broken into and cases of goods stolen. Items included laundry detergent, sodas and ginger beer.

CCTV showed a vehicle at the premises and police found the vehicle at Rockett’s residence. A bolt cutter was in the vehicle and it was being checked for any forensic evidence.

Mr. Hughes accepted that a small portion of stolen goods was found in Rockett’s vehicle, but that was not the vehicle involved in the burglary. Whoever had that vehicle had driven it to Rockett’s address, he said.

An application for bail was scheduled to continue on Tuesday morning.