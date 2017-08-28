Police seek to bolster volunteer force ranks

Police are seeking new recruits to bolster their volunteer force of special constables.

Recruits have the same power as police officers and regularly assist with everything from traffic stops to community patrols.

Chris Duggan, commandant of the Special Constabulary, said it was an impactful and rewarding form of volunteering.

“Policing is a very challenging but fascinating endeavour, and by volunteering as a special constable your impact and influence on the community and the lives of so many will be significant.

“I look forward to welcoming a full complement of new recruits to our next training program starting in early October.”

New recruits to the Special Constabulary receive intense and ongoing training to enable them to carry out regular police duties. They are required to commit to a minimum of fifteen hours of work per month.

Kurt Walton, deputy commissioner of Police, said, “This is a very challenging but highly rewarding and interesting way to serve the community. The work that specials do strengthens public safety and security in our country. We are very grateful for the commitment and enthusiasm they bring to policing.”

Special constables will have a booth at Camana Bay from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, and will speak to anyone interested in their experiences and hand out application forms.

Anyone interested in applying to become a special constable can download the application form from the RCIPS web page at www.rcips.ky and contact the Special Constabulary directly at [email protected] to get more information.

The recruitment drive runs through to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, which is the deadline for applications. All applications should be printed out, signed, and brought to the RCIPS Training and Development Unit at Governors Square during regular business hours.