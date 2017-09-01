Four boat passengers and a crew member were rescued from the water by the Joint Marine Unit near Sand Bar at Stingray City on Thursday.

Officers aboard Niven D and Tornado vessels responded to the scene around 6 p.m. and towed the distressed passengers to a docking station.

Marine Commander Damenian Maxwell said police were pleased to report all of those rescued were in good health and no one was injured.

“However, boat operators are reminded that having adequate safety equipment on board is crucial, as things can go wrong quickly at sea,” Mr. Maxwell said.

“We also ask that boat operators take special care in ensuring that their vessels are properly examined and in good working order prior to deploying. You are responsible for the safety of your passengers.”