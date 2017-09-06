50 years ago: Radio station considered; professor visits mosquito unit

In the Aug. 23, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following article titled “Radio Station – Engineering Survey” appeared:

“Mr. Cohen, a Senior Engineer of Thompson TV International was on the island for a few days last week. He had exploratory conversations with Caribbean Utilities Ltd. and Cable & Wireless (West Indies) Ltd. concerning the installation of a sound broadcasting station in the Cayman Islands.

“Mr. Cohen told the Caymanian that he was doing an engineering survey with a view to aiding the Government in considering the establishment of a radio station here.”

A segment titled “News from the Mosquito Control Unit,” in the same edition stated:

“The Mosquito Research and Control Unit had the pleasure of a visit from Professor Douglas Bertram, Director of the Department of Entomology at the London School of Tropical Medicine, who was on the island from August 28-30.

“Prof. Bertram is a good friend of Dr. Giglioli and was last here two years ago, just after the Unit began operations. On this occasion, he was on his way home after being in British Honduras on leave and made a stop-over here because he was anxious to see how things were going along. Knowing Dr. Giglioli, he was interested in his particular problems and commitment here, and was desirous of seeing the progress of the work.

“He saw a reasonable change and tremendous progress in the short period of time since he was here, especially considering the fact that major heavy equipment had to be imported and was ordered less than two years ago. He was particularly impressed with the development of the dyking scheme which is basically permanent and can be utilised later on for various purposes.

“Seeing for oneself is always useful, especially when matters affecting the project are discussed at meetings of the Research Board and other committees, and the literature one reads has more significance. Thus, Prof. Bertram’s visit will assist him when requests, etc., from our unit are sent to London and discussed at varying levels.

“Asked by our reporter to comment on the future outlooks in the entomological field, Prof. Bertram said that eradication is a long-term thing and depends largely on the amount of money and suitably qualified staff available, but there is no doubt that here we have the beginning of something that could be a permanent check on mosquitoes.

“Speaking about British Honduras, the Professor told the Caymanian that they have about 60-70 different kinds of mosquito breeding in the mangrove swamps along the extensive coastal area but so far, very little has been done to attempt to get rid of them, apart from interior house-spraying in Belize and other residential areas. It was interesting to learn that the Cayman Islands are one of the few areas outside of the United States where something serious is being done about the mosquito, where it is only a ‘nuisance’ problem.”