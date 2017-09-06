The Cayman Water Authority is working to fix a major mainline leak that left large portions of George Town without water on Tuesday, and continued to leave many areas with low pressure Wednesday.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, workers were pumping water from the damaged line at Ed’s Plaza near the Butterfield roundabout so they can make the necessary repairs.

Water Authority Communications Officer Hannah Reid said she had recently been at the site, and that workers did not know how long repairs would take.

After outages were reported on Tuesday, the Water Authority worked throughout the day to discover the source of the problem, finding the leak around 11 p.m., according to a press release.

“No residents were affected directly by the leak and the pipeline was closed off,” the press release stated. “The water supply team will resume their efforts this morning to replace the broken section of pipeline and restore service to the commercial building affected.”

While the commercial building near the broken line is still out of water, the Water Authority rerouted water through the rest of its network to resume services in the rest of town – though certain customers could experience low pressure, said Ms. Reid.