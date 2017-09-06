High-speed chase in George Town leads to arrest

Police arrested a man following a high-speed chase, during which the car being pursued by officers collided with two vehicles, in George Town Wednesday afternoon.

According to police public relations officer Jacqueline Carpenter, officers had cause to begin following a man driving a white Mercedes Benz in central George Town.

After the man apparently noticed that he was being followed, he began driving recklessly to evade police, said Ms. Carpenter.

The man refused to stop even after officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, and three police cars were seen pursuing the Mercedes through the intersection at Shedden Road and North Sound Road.

Ms. Carpenter said the Mercedes collided with one vehicle along Sound Way, and with another vehicle near the North Sound Road-Shedden Road intersection.

After those collisions, the Mercedes’ path was blocked by police and the man was arrested, she said.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service public relations officer did not release the man’s name, and said that investigations are ongoing.