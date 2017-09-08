Home Life Weekender SpotlightLifeVideoWeekender SpotlightWeekender editor Vicki Wheaton talks movies, Literacy Month, Cayman Drama Society's 'Sistahs' and more.By Vicki Wheaton, Alvaro Serey - September 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 00 NO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKIrma bears down on Leewards, likely to track northwest September 3, 2017Neighborhood crime watch touted for Bodden Town area September 6, 2017Woman leaves island on day of sentencing September 5, 2017