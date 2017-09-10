Allen Ronald McLean, 50, appeared in Summary Court on Friday afternoon facing charges laid after he allegedly fled from police two days earlier.

McLean is charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm – a .38 Sterling semi-automatic pistol with one magazine containing two live rounds. He is further charged with dangerous driving – driving a white Mercedes-Benz on North Sound Way [sic] in a manner dangerous to the public, having regard to all the circumstances including the nature, condition and use of the road and the amount of traffic actually on the road at the time or the amount of traffic that might reasonably be expected at the time.

McLean did not enter any pleas and defense attorney Jonathon Hughes did not make an application for bail, explaining that he had not received any papers about the case from the Crown.

He and Crown counsel Daniel O’Donoghue agreed that the matter should be brought back on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Until then, Magistrate Valdis Foldats remanded McLean in custody.

Police press releases issued last week said the incident began just past 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, when officers had cause to begin following a man in a white Mercedes-Benz in Central George Town. They activated emergency lights and siren, but the man did not stop. He collided with two vehicles before his vehicle was blocked and he was arrested off Smith Road.

The press releases also mentioned possession of cocaine, but no such charge was brought to court on Friday.

A female passenger in the vehicle was reportedly on police bail. She was not mentioned during McLean’s brief court appearance.