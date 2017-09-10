A pirate flag waved over the Black Pearl Skate Park on Saturday. The skate park, which shares its name with the fictional Pirates of the Caribbean ship, played host to the annual Youth Skate Jam, this time with pirate flare.

Inspire Cayman and the Pirates Week Festival teamed up for the event to promote Cayman’s growing skate scene and to encourage children to stay active.

Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pirates Week Festival in Grand Cayman Nov. 9-13. Celebrations will take place Nov. 3-5 in Cayman Brac and Nov. 17-19 in Little Cayman.

“I grew up on and spent 30 years going to the Pirates Week Festival, and this [event] provides an opportunity for Inspire Cayman to bring youth together and raise funds to ensure that this festival is something that we continue to have every year. It is our national festival, and I wanted to be part of that, I wanted Inspire to be part of that,” said Michael Myles, owner of Inspire Cayman.

Jamaica’s national skate team joined the event. Kenrick Webster of Webster’s Tours, who transported the team, said the event helped build youth morale and self-confidence.

“As business partners, we need to make sure that we do our part in ensuring that we support this skate park so that our youth can be able to have an outlet to be able to enjoy themselves, but also to develop their life skills,” Webster said.

Pirates Week Festival Executive Director Melanie McField said partnering with organizations like Inspire Cayman helps build a positive environment for youth.

“It was a phenomenal event and a real treat to see so much of our youth demonstrate their skills and talent in such a fun and safe environment,” McField said.

“The more we host events outside of the festival period, the more awareness we bring to the festival itself.”

For a full schedule of Pirates Week Festival events, visit

www.piratesweekfestival.com.