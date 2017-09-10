Spider-Man, Flash Gordon and Supergirl were among the superheros who made an appearance at George Town Primary School Friday.

Principal Marie Martin organized a general assembly for Literacy Month, asking all students to dress up as their favorite storybook character and bring along their books.

“Every Friday, we will have a planned literacy activity for classes to participate in,” Deputy Principal Danielle Duran said. “[On Sept. 15] we will have some of our community leaders as reading role models here at the school reading to specific classes.”

Anyone interested in participating for the event next Friday is asked to contact either Principal Martin or Ms. Duran at the school.

“Our goal is certainly to get our students more excited about reading, sharing books, storytelling and creative writing,” Ms. Duran said. “We had an amazing response from the students today and we have to thank our parents as well for ensuring their participation in this event.”