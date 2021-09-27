Five further cases of community transmission were reported Monday among 17 positive COVID-19 results.

Three cases are connected to the local outbreak reported on 9 Sept., and two are linked to the George Town Primary School outbreak.

These latest results take Cayman’s local COVID cases reported this month to a total of 33. These are the first reports of local cases since last year. All other cases have been imported.

Testing has already begun for people quarantining after visiting the Flu Clinic at the same time as the first George Town Primary student who tested positive. Public Health said those individuals were to report to the COVID PCR Testing Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Monday to have their exit test. They were advised of their appointment times.

Screening tests are set to begin Tuesday for parents and students who have been isolating since the first positive case at the local primary school.

In his latest update, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported 17 new positive cases Monday – the five local cases and 12 involving travellers.

“Three of these community members are in isolation at home with someone previously known to be positive as a result of the first recent community outbreak. They have been on the GPS tracking programme for the last couple of weeks,” Lee said in his report.

The other two community cases are people who have been in isolation as a result of the George Town Primary School outbreak.

A Public Health Department notice issued Monday said students and their households, who are in the required 14-day quarantine and do not involve a known COVID-positive case, are to be tested at the end of their quarantine period, commencing at 1:30pm at the Lions Community Centre.

“After testing, all families should go immediately back home without making any stops, remain in quarantine and await advice from the Public Health Department and/or the Education Department. All families are required to stay in quarantine until they have received negative results for each family member in their household,” the notice said.

Test results will be emailed directly to the isolating individuals within 24 hours of testing. If they receive a negative results, they can leave quarantine. All others will need to remain in quarantine until contacted by Public Health, the notice said.

Public Health testing schedule 1:30pm – Reception, Year 1 students, their households and teachers

2pm – Year 2 students, their households and teachers

2:30pm – Year 3 students, their households and teachers

3pm – Year 4 students, their households and teachers

3:30pm – Year 5 students, their households and teachers

4pm – Years 6, their households, teachers and any other staff

There was confusion among parents earlier on Monday when George Town Primary School issued a notification saying non-positive households could leave quarantine without being tested, and stating that the testing at the Lions Community Centre was not mandatory. That notification was later deleted.

For students or primary contacts who tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health says those cases and their households will be tested at home on Wednesday, 29 Sept.

Public Health will contact these households directly to advise of their at-home testing times.

“These persons are reminded to remain in isolation until tested and released by Public Health. If anyone in the household tests positive, the entire household remains in isolation,” it said.

The same applies for those being tested in connection with the Flu Clinic.

Meanwhile, Lee reported that 31 individuals have had a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far as he shared that 106,157 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Cayman Islands.

Of these, 55,048 or 77% of an estimated 71,106 population have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51,354 or 72% have completed the two-dose course.

