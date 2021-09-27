Football clubs pay tribute to player killed in accident

The Cayman Islands football community continued to grieve Monday following the news that former national player Jessus Burowise Ebanks was killed in a fatal collision on Friday, 24 Sept.

Ebanks, 33, passed away Friday evening after his motorcycle collided with a minivan on Reverend Blackman Road in West Bay, shortly before 6pm, according to police.

Football clubs Future, Elite and Scholars – all teams that Ebanks previously played for – have paid tribute on Instagram to the former midfielder.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we write this post for one of our own,” Future SC, who Ebanks played for as a youth, posted. “FSC stands tall and will forever be proud of your contribution in helping to grow this club.”

Elite SC issued a statement praising Ebanks as a person. “Jessus, you have left a legacy behind,” Elite posted. “Your funny and joyful personality, well mannered, humble and caring and a great footballer. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.”

Scholars ISC, which won several trophies during Ebanks’ tenure with the club, stated, “a hard one for the entire football community”.

“Condolences to all who love you and are grieving your [loss]. We will always cherish the memories we shared with you. Rest in Peace Jessus.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or its confidential tip line at 949-7777.

