Motorcyclist killed in West Bay collision

A motorbike rider was killed Friday evening after his motorcycle and a minivan collided on Reverend Blackman Road in West Bay.

The collision occurred shortly before 6pm, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this collision, the RCIPS said in a statement.

Reverend Blackman Road between Town Hall Road and Birch Tree Hill Road was closed temporarily while investigators were on scene.

- Advertisement -

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 during regular business hours or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.

How do you feel after reading this?