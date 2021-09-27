Police urge safe driving after 25 weekend collisions

Police Monday urged the public to practice safe driving behaviours following 25 weekend collisions, including one that resulted in a fatality.

Jessus Burowise Ebanks, 33, was killed in a crash Friday night in West Bay. Another serious collision on West Bay Road left one man in critical condition.

“It’s everyone’s job to help keep our roads safe,” Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said. “A quick glance at that cell phone, failing to indicate, or rushing to pass an intersection before the other car pulls out, are some of the seemingly minor things that can contribute to a collision. A police officer may not pull you over every single time you do one of these things, but it only takes one moment of carelessness for these actions to put your life, or someone else’s life, at risk.”

In addition to responding to 25 collisions over the weekend, RCIPS officers also issued 23 speeding tickets, 12 tickets for using a mobile phone while driving, and arrested 3 persons for DUI.

