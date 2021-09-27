Police are trying to locate a man who left hospital after he and another man, who had been shot in the leg, were treated for injuries on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place at a private residence in Banker’s Road in West Bay around 3am.

Both men had been taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance. The shooting victim remained in hospital Sunday, but the second man, who had also been injured but not by a gunshot, discharged himself and left.

“The second man has still not been located by the police at this time, however, efforts to locate him are ongoing,” a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson told the Compass on Monday in response to queries.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.

“As it is still the early stages of the investigation, detectives are keeping an open mind,” police said.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard the incident take place to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

