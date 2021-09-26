A man is in hospital after being shot in the leg in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 3am, off Bankers Road in West Bay.

Another man was also hurt in the incident, but not as a result of a gunshot. Police did not specify how the second man was injured when they released details of the crime on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, the RCIPS said the gunshot victim and the other man were both transported to hospital by ambulance where they received treatment.

The gunshot victim remained in hospital as of 4pm Sunday, and the second man was discharged, police said.

Three people have lost their lives in shootings in Grand Cayman this year.

On 1 July, three people were shot in Martin Drive, George Town. One man, Mark Andre Ebanks, 36, died that night, and a second victim, Eldon Charles Walton, 55, succumbed to his injuries on 16 July.

A second fatal shooting occurred on 9 July, when Wayne Eron McLean, 25, of Bodden Town, was killed and five others were injured in shooting at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive, George Town.

Police have made arrests in connection with the two earlier shootings.

Sunday’s shooting is being investigated by the police and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Major Incident Room at 649-5430. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.

