Second man dies in Martin Drive shooting

A 55-year-old man, who was one of three people shot in a multiple shooting in Martin Drive, George Town, on 1 July, died from his injuries this morning, police have confirmed.

Eldon Charles Walton, of George Town, is the second fatal victim of the shooting. Mark Andre Ebanks, 36, was pronounced dead on the night of the attack.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man, of George Town, in connection with the shooting. That same man was also arrested on 9 July on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an aggravated burglary and shooting on Adonis Drive in West Bay, which took place on 26 June.

Police said he has been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in relation to the Martin Drive incident, and is expected to appear in court today.

The man had earlier also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the Martin Drive shooting, and was being held in custody as investigations continued.

Police also arrested two other people in connection with the shooting. Both were released on police bail with conditions.

Walton is the third person to die after being shot in Cayman this month.

Wayne Eron McLean, 25, of Bodden Town was shot dead in another multiple shooting on 9 July. He was among six people shot at Vic’s Bar in Seymour Drive in George Town in the early hours of the morning, in what police described as a “targeted attack”.

The RCIPS is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, especially anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Martin Drive and Ms Frances Street at around 11pm on Thursday, 1 July.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCIPS Major Incident Room at 649-2930.