A third man has been detained in connection with the 1 July shooting on Martin Drive in George Town.

That incident claimed the life of Mark Andre Ebanks.

The man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a West Bay shooting on 26 June, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the Martin Drive shooting, police confirmed.

Earlier today, Chief Magistrate Valdis Foldats granted an in-chamber application for further detention of the man as police continue their inquiries into the shooting that also left two others wounded.

Crown counsel Kerri-Ann Gillies presented the application, with the suspect, a 35-year-old man from George Town, appearing in court via Zoom.

Foldats granted the police a 72-hour extension to detain the man as they investigate the 1 July murder.

The man attended court on a warrant of further detention, and was returned to police custody for additional time pending further investigation.

Last week, police announced the arrest of a North Side man, aged 29, and the detention of a 31-year-old George Town man in connection with the fatal shooting on Martin Drive.

Those two suspects have since been released from custody on police bail with conditions.

The suspect who remains in custody was arrested during an operation in Prospect last week on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to an aggravated burglary and shooting on Adonis Drive in West Bay on 26 June.

In that incident, three men entered a residence brandishing a firearm at the occupant.

The firearm was discharged during the burglary and the male resident of the house sustained a single gunshot wound.