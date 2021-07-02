Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting

Around midday on Friday, 2 July, along a narrow stretch of Martin Drive, in George Town, yellow tape hangs from utility poles with a warning, “Police Line Do Not Cross” – a murder investigation is underway.

Behind the tape, more than a dozen police officers and detectives are scouring the area in search of clues to solve the latest deadly shooting in the Scranton neighbourhood.

“Just after 11 o’clock last night we got a call from emergency 911 of multiple gunshots being fired,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton as he toured the scene with detectives.

“When officers arrived, we found two injured males, one of whom has subsequently passed on.”

“While investigations were ongoing, we received reports from the Health Services Authority that a third male had turned up at the hospital driven there by a private vehicle with gunshot wounds as well,” said Walton.

“50 minutes later we had another call… a fourth male turned up at the hospital with gunshot injuries. We don’t know yet if that injured male is connected to [the first] shooting.”

More than two dozen spent bullet casings were recovered from the scene. Several residents told the Cayman Compass the gun shots ran out in such quick succession they thought they were fireworks.

“I was laying in my bed just after 11 o’clock when I heard ‘[pow, pow, pow]’ and thought to myself they are shooting again, so I just rolled over and went to sleep,” said one man who lives a stone’s throw away from the shooting. He asked not to be identified.

Errol Ramoon, who also lives in the neighbourhood, said he was also awoken by the shooting.

“Two bullets came into my home thought the corner of my house,” said Ramoon as he pointed to the outer walls, “One went into the cabinet… and this one [fell] on the floor and woke me up.”

Ramoon is a 69-year-old retiree who has lived in Scranton all his life. He said gun crime is an all too familiar a scourge in area; he said he believed it was only a matter of time before another person was gunned down.

In January 2015, David Ebanks was shot and killed on Martin Drive. Then in Nov. 2016 Damean Dwayane “Deebo” Seymour was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Thursday’s fatal shooting occurred a few feet away from where both men were killed.

As of press deadline, police had not released the identity of the deceased.

Increase in gun crime

Deputy Commissioner Walton said since 10 April, 10 persons have been shot, which shows an increase in gun crime across Grand Cayman.

“That’s a high number, considering that is only been two months,” said Walton. “We have had incidents here on Martin Drive, we have had incidents in West Bay, outside of night clubs and outside the bars on Seymour Drive.

“The stark reality is that we have had an uptick in our gun crimes and we are aware of that and we have put in robust police patrol.”

Walton said armed officers have been deployed on foot patrol along Martin Drive and Sound Way, George Town, in recent months and Thursday’s fatal shooting has prompted them to increase those patrols.

“The reality is, there is a certain amount of risk when you see an uptick in gun crime and, for us, the only way to actually address it is to be proactive and be out there and be seen having proactive patrols,” said Walton.

In June 2018, 18 weapons, and 896 rounds of ammunition were turned in to police during a month-long gun amnesty. Walton said another amnesty is a potential option for police to explore.

“It’s certainly not something that we will rule out, in terms of taking guns of the street,” said Walton. “But there are other proactive options available to us, as you saw law week, where we arrested an individual just on Sound Way.”

With a murder investigation now underway, Walton is asking members of the community who might know something about the incident to contact police thought beat officers, the major incident room at 649-2930, via their website or any of the police stations.

“The Cayman Islands is not used to and should never get used to this kind of gun crime,” he said.