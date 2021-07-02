Capasso sails to a pair of first-place finishes

Matheo Capasso sailed his way to two victories in the Laser 4.7 class, the first at the US Laser Nationals in Norfolk, Virginia, on 17-20 June, followed by the Laser Midwinters West Regatta in Long Beach, California, on 25-27 June.

The races were two of six competitions Cayman’s Sailing 345 squad is taking part in on its US tour, which runs until the end of August.

“On the first day I was a little bit out of touch,” Capasso said in a statement sent to the Cayman Compass about the US Laser Nationals. “It was my first overseas regatta since the start of COVID.”

Capasso ended day one in ninth position in that competition, held at the Big Blue Sailing Academy at Old Dominion University. After three additional races on the second day, he moved up to fourth place. On the final race day he took first, 10 points ahead of the second-placed competitor from the US.

“After that I got back into the flow of racing,” he said. “I felt strong and my confidence grew as the regatta went on. I like the big wind in the 4.7 and was really happy to be on the water racing again. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The Midwinters, held at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, featured Capasso claiming another first place in the ILCA 4 fleet, against 18 other competitors including his teammate Charlotte Webster, who took eighth in the same class.

Capasso will continue his tour with teammates Will Jackson, Webster and Ava Hider at the US Laser North American Championships from 14-18 July.