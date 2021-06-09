Cayman’s national sailor Ava Hider will be spending the summer competing in international events.

Hider, 19, left Cayman on Saturday, 5 June, to participate in six events over the next three months.

She is taking part in her first competition at the Under 21 European Championships, being held in Tivat, Montenegro, from June 8-16.

“It’ll be my first time travelling since COVID, so that will be interesting,” Hider told the Cayman Compass ahead of her departure. “It will be very cool because I’ve seen that some of the top sailors will be there, so it should be interesting to see how our training with six boats here compared to 50 boats on the start line.”

Following that event, Hider will travel to the United States for three Laser events over June and July.

Hider will close out her tour with two championships in the United Kingdom – first, the UK British Laser Championships, from 13-18 Aug., followed by the UK U21 Laser World Championships, from 19-27 Aug.

“It will also be interesting with the… weather, because it will be colder, but I guess we’ll just get used to it on the first one,” she said. “One of my goals is just to take steps and make sure that I have a good start and execute a good race.”

Hider, who also represented Cayman at two CARIFTA Games in the 1,800 metre and 3,000m track events, said since the passing of her head coach Derek Larner, her focus has been mainly on sailing.

“We do occasionally meet up and go for a run and we definitely enter all the road races but it’s just a lot less training leading up to it. So, training-wise it has been sailing,” she said.