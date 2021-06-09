A prison officer was arrested at Northward Prison Wednesday morning after attempting to “introduce the drugs into the prison”, a police statement said.

Police said just after 6am officers responded to the prison, following a report from Director of Prisons Steven Barrett concerning a member of staff.

The RCIPS statement said, on arrival at Northward, the police were handed two packages containing a quantity of ganja and they were informed that the prison officer was attempting to bring the drugs into the prison.

He was then arrested.

Barrett, in the police statement, confirmed, that “a 39-year-old male prison officer has been arrested following an internal investigation carried out within (Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service). A criminal investigation has now been launched by the police.”

Police also searched the prison officer’s vehicle and recovered further evidence relating to their investigation, the RCIPS statement said.

The man is being held in custody as investigations continue.