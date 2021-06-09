Five people were arrested over the weekend of 4-5 June on suspicion of DUI as part of a continuing police initiative launched at the end of May dubbed ‘Operation Quaker’.

Officers also issued 10 tickets to drivers contravening the Traffic Law and responded to nine road collisions.

Under ‘Operation Quaker’, there has been “increased police presence and enforcement” on Cayman’s roads, according to a media release from the RCIPS.

Inspector Dwayne Jones, head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, said he believes the increased presence and public messaging has led to a tangible reduction in incidents, compared to the weekend before.

“We are hopeful that this, combined with the lower numbers of DUI arrests and tickets… is having the desired effect, but we will not become complacent. We advise the public to continue to exercise caution on the roads, and to always make safe choices while driving, by not speeding or driving while under the influence of alcohol,” Jones said.

“[T]here were still some incidents of concern,” Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, who oversees Specialist Operations, said.

“The fact is that even one person choosing to drink and drive or travel at excessive speeds can result in tragedy. As such, Operation Quaker is ongoing, and the public should continue to expect increased enforcement and police presence on our roads throughout this coming long weekend and beyond,” Kay added.

The most recent road traffic fatality occurred on 23 May, three weeks after a fatal accident on North West Point Road.

There have been five deaths on Cayman’s roads so far this year.