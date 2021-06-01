Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of DUI as part of a police initiative launched Friday dubbed ‘Operation Quaker’.

Officers also issued 30 tickets to drivers contravening the Traffic Law, the majority for speeding offences.

The operation was launched on Friday in response to concerns about the growing number of recent collisions, some of which have been fatal.

There were also just under 20 calls to police regarding road collisions over the weekend.

“It is alarming that, despite prior caution to the public, asking them to be responsible on our roads, we still have so many road violations occurring daily,” Inspector Dwayne Jones, in charge of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, said in a police press release.

“We will continue to implore that the public make everyone’s safety a priority by exercising good driving habits, especially when it comes to drunk driving and speeding, which are the leading contributors to fatal collisions in the Cayman Island. We too will continue to do our part in making our roads safer for all through education, enforcement and visibility.”

The RCIPS said in the weeks ahead they will continue to target times, days and locations that are known to be busy with social activities that may lead to drunk driving, speeding and other road violations.

They added they looked forward to working closely with the community.

“On behalf of the RCIPS, I want to thank those members of the public who took the time to assist us in our efforts by playing an active role in making our roadways safer,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who is in charge of Uniform and Specialist Operations.

Speeding offences on the rise

According to the police crime statistics for 2020, there was a 30% increase in speeding tickets issued last year.

Despite Cayman’s roads being practically deserted during lockdown, police issued 3,999 speeding tickets in 2020 – a 30% increase on the year before.

As a result of concerns about speeding in Cayman, the National Security Council is expected to discuss the possibility of installing speed cameras as part of a national road safety strategy, Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said during a press conference held last month.

The most recent road traffic fatality occurred on 23 May, three weeks after a fatal accident on North West Point Road.

There have been five deaths on Cayman’s roads so far this year.