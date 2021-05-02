North West Point Road motorcycle accident ends with one dead

One person has died in a Sunday night collision involving a motorcycle and car.

Police and emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the collision along North West Point Road, West Bay, just after 8:30pm Sunday, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

According to police, the rider was “unresponsive at the scene” and was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, the police statement said.

North West Point Road in the vicinity of Invicta Drive is closed to the public as a result of the collision. RCIPS is encouraging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.