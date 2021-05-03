‘Let’s Dance’ with the Cayman Youth Choir

After the sold-out success of their last event, ‘Beatlemania’, Cayman Youth Choir went on a quest to find a follow-up theme that would connect with an audience in the same way the music of the Fab Four did.

As a result, on Thursday, 6 May, members of the choir will be performing the ‘Let’s Dance’ concert to an excited and expectant Harquail Theatre audience. After all, who doesn’t like a bit of a boogie?

Featuring songs with a dancing theme, the night promises well-known favourites from ’80s movies such as ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’, to recent chart hits like ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ and ‘Feel Better When I’m Dancing’.

There will also be some jazz with a Latin twist, ABBA, choral works, songs from musicals, disco and funk. There’s certainly something to make everyone smile, sing along and – hopefully – dance in the aisles.

Cayman Youth Choir are proud to be a diverse and inclusive choir family. There is no cost to join, no need for an audition, and anyone aged 4-19 can sign up. The group meets at John Gray High School on Mondays, after school, and are directed by Naomi Allnutt.

There are currently 45 enthusiastic, funny, energetic and talented young singers in the “Tiddly-Pops”, which is for ages 4-10. The focus of this Junior Choir is to come together to have fun, while learning the skills required to progress into the Senior Choir in the future.

They bring a smile to the faces of audience members at every performance and their personalities and enjoyment shine through.

The Senior Choir currently has a membership of 40, aged 10-19. They have students that represent nearly all the island schools and districts, coming together to sing, make music and create lasting friendships.

The focus of this choir is create a more formal, choral sound, with songs in more complex harmonies and musically more advanced. Their repertoire is always fun, but challenging, and their confident, beautiful and blended sound is always in demand. They have performed at island-wide events, including the reopening of Owen Roberts International Airport in 2019 and numerous occasions at Government House.

In addition, CYC has its Small Ensemble of six, selected students, who work on close-harmony songs. They are led by the lead chorister, Fioni Linwood, who is their most senior member. This concert will mark their performance debut.

‘Let’s Dance’ will feature 18 songs, learned specially for this concert. Profits will continue to support the exceptional educational work of Cayman Arts Festival, which provides free instruments and tuition to hundreds of young people, and assist with the costs of new choir risers/staging, which will allow CYC to further share their music with the community.

The concert starts at 6pm on Thursday, 6 May, at the Harquail Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 18 are free. Contact Naomi Allnutt on 922-2079 or via [email protected] for more information about tickets and joining the CYC.