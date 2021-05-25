American Kiarah Shikale Perkins has been named as the victim in Sunday’s fatal collision in George Town.

The 32-year-old woman, who was a Grand Cayman resident, was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Her death is the fifth fatality on local roads this year.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the accident occurred just after 1am on 23 May, along South Church Street in the vicinity of Palm Springs condos.

Two cars, a Changan CS75 and a Honda Fit, were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Police say the victim, who was driving the Honda Fit, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The driver of the Changan, a 25-year-old George Town man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was hospitalised after the crash.

Police have said the suspect was granted police bail as investigations continue, and has been discharged from the hospital.

The three other occupants of the vehicles, who were also admitted to hospital following the crash, have since been discharged.