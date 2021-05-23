One dead, four others injured in early morning crash

An early morning collision has left one person dead and four others in critical condition at Cayman Islands Hospital.

A statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the incident occurred just after 1am on Sunday, 23 May, along South Church Street in the vicinity of Palm Springs condos. Two cars, a Changan CS75 and a Honda Fit, were both travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Police say the 38-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Fit was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“The driver of the Changan, a man age 25 of George Town, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,” said an RCIPS spokesperson. He remains in hospital as investigations continue. The other three occupants of the vehicles also remain in hospital.”

When Cayman Compass staff arrived at the scene, there was a white Honda Fit that appeared to have crashed into a cement wall. The other vehicle involved in the accident had been removed.

The matter is being investigated by the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact police at 649-6254.

The collision marks the fifth fatal accident of 2021.

In January Shanye Ewart died after the Honda vehicle he was travelling in collided with a cement wall. He was a passenger in the vehicle, and one person has since been arrested in connection with his death.

In March, Jamaican national Xavier Senior died in a single car accident after his Jeep left the road and ended up rolling onto the ironshore in East End.

In May, Shemiah Grant died after his motorbike collided with a sedan along North West Point Road. The driver in that accident has been arrested in connection with Grant’s death.

Ray Martin of Cayman Brac was the fourth person in 2021 to have died in a car accident. Martin was pronounced dead at the Faith Memorial Hospital in Cayman Brac after his car crashed along West End Road – East, Cayman Brac.

Check back for more details on this developing story.