Shayne Ewart named as victim of fatal crash

Police have named Shayne Anthony Ewart as the person who died in Saturday’s early morning crash in West Bay. It was the first fatal accident of 2021.

Ewart, 24, of West Bay, died after the Honda Accord in which he was a passenger drove through a chain-link fence and crashed into the concrete steps of the front porch of a house on West Bay Road, across from Foster’s Republix supermarket.

In a statement released by the RCIPS on Saturday, 16 Jan., the police said some minutes prior to the single-car crash, officers had signalled the vehicle Ewart was travelling in to stop at a check point near the Yacht Club roundabout, but instead the driver sped off.

“Officers activated blue lights and sirens and followed the vehicle at a safe distance, however, they soon lost sight of the vehicle and the decision was made to return to the checkpoint,” according to the RCIPS statement.

Police said the driver and another passenger, who both survived, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and both remained in hospital Tuesday in “stable condition”.

An independent investigation into the crash is being carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman, according to the police statement.

No arrests have been made in the connection with accident. Police say anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on the accident should contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.