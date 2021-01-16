One dead after car crashes into house in West Bay

One person died and two others were injured after a car crashed into a West Bay home in the early morning hours of Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 1am, on West Bay Road, across from Foster’s Republix, by Willie Farrington Drive. It appears that no one inside the house was injured in the incident.

“I hear a loud bang, and moments later I saw blue lights flashing,” said one witness who requested not to be identified.

Cayman Compass staff attended the scene a few minutes later, and saw three ambulances depart the scene.

“I can confirm that the accident has resulted in one fatality, and two other persons have been taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious injuries,” Chief inspector Brad Ebanks said.

Police closed off a portion of West Bay Road while crime scene investigators examined the scene.

As of 2:15am, traffic diversions remained in place. Traffic travelling towards West Bay was being advised to take the Esterley Tibbetts Highway towards Batabano Road. Traffic exiting West Bay, travelling eastbound on West Bay Road, was being diverted left at the four-way stop, onto West Church Street.

This is the first fatal accident of 2021.