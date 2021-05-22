National Weather Service issues small craft warning

A small craft warning has been issued for the Cayman Islands, as strong winds are expected to generate waves heights of up to 7 feet.

In its evening weather update on Saturday 22 May, forecasters at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service said a high pressure system over the Eastern U.S. is supporting fresh to strong easterly winds, which are expected to last for the next 24 hours.

In the weather update, forecasters said, “Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.”

The forecast for tonight and into tomorrow morning calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, with temperatures in the high 80’s Fahrenheit. East northeasterly winds of 15 to 20 knots are expected, with occasional higher gusts, while seas should be rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet.

The small craft warning is expected to be in effect until Sunday 23 May.