Census 2021 launches in Brac with education, publicity campaign

Government launched the official 2021 census at the District Administration Building in Cayman Brac on Friday, 21 May.

The ceremony marks the start of a five-month education and public awareness campaign that will lead up to the official start of the national count in October.

The census is spearheaded by the Economic and Statistics Office every 10 years. The most recent census was conducted in 2010. The current census was originally planned for 2020, but was pushed forward to 2021 due to COVID-19.

“The actual count starts on 10 October and is scheduled to continue for two months when census enumerators will visit households in the Cayman Islands and conduct the count by asking a series of questions of and obtaining responses from the head of each household,” according to a government news release.

A preliminary report is expected in the first quarter of 2022, which is expected to include the country’s population. A more detailed report is planned for the end of next year.

“The fact that we have various sectors speaking for Census 2021, this morning, underscores the broad mix of its likely users,” said Kenneth Jefferson, the Chief Officer and Financial Secretary for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

He added, “Because of this, the ESO at the very beginning decided to adopt an inclusive approach in the preparation and implementation of the Census. This requires the representation and active involvement of as many Government Departments and non-government offices, as possible. In other words, it is critical for us to state the reality that the Census is a national event where everyone counts.”

Education minister and Cayman Brac East MP, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, was also present during the event. She “highlighted that in addition to an accurate count of how many reside in the Cayman Islands, the census will also provide the vitally-needed central database for both public and private sectors alike”, according to the release.

The ESO will begin recruiting people to participate as enumerators in June.

During Friday’s event, a jingle was unveiled which was preformed by students of the Layman E. Scott Sr. High School.