2021 hurricane season off to early start

Subtropical storm Ana has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, making it the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Ana developed into a subtropical storm earlier today, Saturday, 22 May, after first appearing on weather radars Wednesday.

Its formation into a subtropical storm marks the seventh consecutive year that a storm has developed before the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. Forecasters are calling for an above average hurricane season.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Centre in Miami, Florida said as of 8am Ana was located less than 100 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, and was generating maximum sustained winds of 45mph – 30mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.

Ana’s storm projection path shows the weather system travelling in an east-northeasterly direction at 3mph away from Bermuda. Forecasters do not expect the storm to develop into a hurricane, nor do they anticipate it will make landfall.

Further west, in the Gulf of Mexico, a tropical disturbance is brewing.

Forecasters say the system has a 0 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm or stronger. However, due to current weather conditions, flooding advisories have been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana’s coastal areas.

“[T]he system could produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern Texas and southwestern Louisiana today,” said NHC forecasters in their 8am weather bulletin. “Given the complete saturation of soils with ongoing river flooding along the Texas and Louisiana coastal areas, these rains could lead to flash, urban and additional riverine flooding across this region.”

Forecasters at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service said neither of the systems pose any threat to the Cayman Islands.