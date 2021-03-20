The road to East End was closed in both directions this morning following a fatal single-vehicle accident on Seaview Road near the blowholes.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash just after 2:35am this morning, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a news release.

A jeep wrangler travelling westbound reportedly ran over the guard railing and into the water.

Tyre tracks and damage to the barrier indicate that the crash flipped the car over the guard rail, through the mangroves, onto the ironshore and into the sea.

Police and fire service recovered the driver shortly after arriving to the scene. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The fatal accident is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips may also be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.