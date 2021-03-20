Alfredo Whittaker speaks on WC Qualifiers

Cayman Compass sports journalist Seaford Russell Jr sits down with the Cayman Islands Football Association president Alfredo Whittaker to discuss several topics surrounding the World Cup qualifiers.

Whittaker confirmed off air that his association are spending around $214,000 to cater the travel costs, stayover, stadium rental, player wages and much more. He noted that over $30,000 is being spent on airfare and each player will receive a stipend of $100 per day.

The national team will leave off to Suriname, 20, March Saturday morning.