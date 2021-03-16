The Cayman Islands is set to play Canada in their World Cup qualifying match in Florida on Sunday, 28 March. The game was originally scheduled to take place at home, but, instead, the teams will now play in Bradenton, Florida, according to Cayman Islands Football Association president Alfredo Whittaker.

Whittaker expressed last month that he was uncertain the match between Cayman – who are ranked no. 193 – and Canada – who are ranked 73 – would go forward because “it would be impossible… to receive Canada” three days after opening Group B against Suriname, due to Cayman’s travel and quarantine regulations.

Whittaker confirmed with the Cayman Compass on Thursday that both games have been given the green light.

The first match against Suriname will kick off at Dr. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname on 24 March and the second match against Canada will be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton on 28 March, where the Canadian team held a camp in January.

According to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying schedule, Cayman will take on its other opponents in Group B in June, with the match against Aruba set for 2 June and the clash with Bermuda scheduled for 8 June.